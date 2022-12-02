We are ready to sell 'Something Must Happen' song to NDC for campaign – Keche

Entertainment of Friday, 2 December 2022

Source: zionfelix.net

When it comes to business, the Keche music group does not joke with it.



They told ZionFelix in an interview that they are ready for business if Ghana’s biggest opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) contacts them for partnership.



The duo was asked whether they are prepared to give their latest single ‘Something Must Happen’ to the NDC if they approach them, Keche Andrew and Joshua answered in the affirmative.



They said they will agree to sell the song if only the party will offer a huge sum of money.



Andrew stated that the money should be able to buy the longest Mercedes-Benz.



Keche stressed that they are businessmen reason why they are open up to any music business.



‘Something Must Happen’ was released a few months ago and has become one of the songs that the youth are singing along to.



Keche said more in the interview below:









