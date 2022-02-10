We are opposing e-levy because we don’t benefit from taxes – Sarkodie

Entertainment of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo known in the entertainment industry as Sarkodie, has stated that the only reason Ghanaians are against the e-levy is because they don’t benefit from paying taxes.



The rapper shared his opinion in response to a question directed to him by a follower on his Twitter page.



The question by Tsuate Buete read as follows “ @sarkodie Please I want to know your mind on the E- levy, you have been quiet on this your paddies dey talk their mind ooo”.



In response he tweeted that the e-levy is not a bad idea however, the opposition comes because taxes don’t benefit the tax payers.



“I pay a lot of taxes outside and I don’t complain because I am using avenues they made available to make ???? (its only right) it is not same here and that is why we complain not because the E-levy is bad. When you broke a harmless good morning can sound like a tease.”





The award winning rapper’s comment attracted different reactions from his followers with some supporting the rapper while others also assert that he is an NPP sympathizer who will always sing praises for his party.Blue boy replied, “So you think broke people are complaining because they can’t afford it? Double standard ????”Another comment from Lesta read, “you pay a lot of taxes abroad and so what in fact anybody there does so its nonfa , the taxes they pay there are not as useless as E-LEVY …so if a civil servant gets paid gov has already deducted his tax from controller, he tries to transfer the funds to his momo via BANK”SedaM also wrote, “Broke shaming us cause we saying we won’t pay?? Bro,relax, if the tax dey make sense to you ahh pay for us..be the wise one and pay the per anum for everyone since you’re actually benefiting directly and indirectly from this very government…anaaa s3 woa na wokay3 se nana.“Meanwhile , Nungua SM President agreed with the rapper “What sarkodie is saying is making a lot of sense, but most of y’all won’t see the sense in it but rather see the negative side of it …Indeed if the country is actually working accordingly, E Levy won’t be a problem for it citizens. That’s exactly what sark meant.”Another comment from Aluta – Shaban read “They will read but find it hard to comprehend so they will have no option but to misinterprete it to “their” understanding and make it look otherwise.Government’s proposed e-levy has almost divided the country in to two. While a section of the public is of the view that the tax will help build the nation, feel that such taxes will only over burden the ordinary Ghanaian.