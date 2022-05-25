We are not animals – Lydia Forson chides govt over floods

Entertainment of Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson, has asked the government to shift focus from reprimanding Ghanaians for throwing rubbish in gutters and instead, fix the country’s drainage system.



In a quest to find the root cause of the perennial flooding in the country, many have cited the dumping of waste into gutters as one of the causes.



But sharing her two cents on the floods that have engulfed Accra for four days in a row, the outspoken actress thinks that the right systems should be put in place.



Lydia thinks that punishing Ghanaians for throwing silt into the gutters isn’t a step in the right direction to resolving the flooding menace.



“It’s only privileged people who don’t have to shit in KVIP that think if there’s a water closet people won’t use. Fix the system and you can punish people for dumping refuse in gutters. But don’t talk to us like we’re some animals with no sense.”



Several other Ghanaian celebrities, including Efia Odo, have reacted to the worrying trend and how according to them, the government has developed cold feet towards resolving it.



Popular entertainment critic, Bulldog, who appears fed up, has also established that floods might as well be turned into tourist sites.



