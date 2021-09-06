'We are made by the fans' - Shatta Wale sprays cash on fans in Ada

Entertainment of Monday, 6 September 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
• Shatta Wale has once again showered fans with money
• He was spotted in a black Toyota Land Cruiser in Ada
• Shatta Wale says that his fans made him who he is
Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has been spotted in a video spraying cash on fans during his recent visit to Ada.
The SM Boss in the video sighted by GhanaWeb was captured throwing money to a crowd that had trooped in to catch a glimpse of him on the streets of Ada.
Shatta Wale who was in a black Toyota Land Cruiser stopped his convoy to spray GH¢10 notes.
The crowd which was made up of young men and women were seen scrambling for the cash in the video.
According to 1 Don, he doesn't need to be a billionaire before he can show love to his fans who have supported him all these years.
The video posted by Shatta Wale was captioned: "We are made by the fans. We are shaped by the fans. The fans make the music. The fans grow the brand. We need not be billionaires to show them love when we can. Whatever little we have, could bring a smile. #4lyfis4lyf! Shouts to the SM massive in Ada! #2muchluv #Paapaapaaapaapaapaa."
Shatta Wale like many other Ghanaian artistes has been spotted on numerous occasions spraying cash on fans.
The "Dancehall King" as he is affectionately called by his fans is undoubtedly one of the Ghanaian musicians with a huge fanbase, especially on the streets.
In reaction to the video, Success on Instagram questioned if any artiste can ever measure up to the love and support Shatta Wale has on the street. He wrote: "You geh love on the street?"
Another, Arani Derrick added: "Blessed up Shatta movement."
Also, music group Keche praised their colleague for his kind gesture. "Bless u Blood Bless u," they added.
Watch the video below: