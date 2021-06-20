We are facing hardship, have mercy on Ghanaians - Kwaw Kese tells Akufo-Addo on Father's Day

Entertainment of Sunday, 20 June 2021

Musician, Kwaw Kese has tongue-lashed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for not fixing the country for Ghanaians to enjoy their share of the national cake.



While wishing the President a happy Father's Day, he stressed that Ghanaians are his children as well, hence, the need for them to be free from economic hardships.



Kwaw Kese also bemoaned the increase in fuel prices in recent times.



Just yesterday, prices of fuel went up again at various pumps, a month after an astronomical increase.



Fuel is now selling at 6.230 per litre across major oil marketing companies (OMCs). It was first sold at 6.050 per litre.



In an Instagram video monitored by GhanaWeb, Kwaw Kese said "Happy Father's Day to the President, Your Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo. Things are not going as expected from you, Nana. These days, by the time you wake up to urinate and return, fuel prices have increased and there are new taxes.



"Mr President, things are not going well in this country, everyone is complaining except for NPP members. The frequent increase in fuel prices is too much, we are your children, have mercy on us because you are the father of the nation," he added.



Father's Day is celebrated worldwide every third Sunday in June.



The day is to appreciate fathers and males who are playing fatherly roles in the lives of people.



