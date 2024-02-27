We are doing gospel songs - Keche claims

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Popular Ghanaian Hiplife music duo, Keche have insisted that they are actually making Gospel songs.



Speaking on Citi TV’s 'Upside Down', they argued that their songs, even though they are not overtly religious, they convey uplifting and positive messages that touch the hearts of their listeners.



“I believe Gospel songs are rather what we are doing. It's good music. We entertain people,” Keche said.



They backed up their claim by quoting a Bible verse that says to love one’s neighbour and linking their message of positivity in their songs to the core values of Christianity.



"God said something very powerful; he said, 'Love your neighbour’," they said.



Keche is a Ghanaian musical hip-life duo formed in 2004 consisting of Joshua Kojo Ampah and Andrew Kofi Cudjoe. Keche means skills in the Akan language. The duo rose to fame with their debut album, ‘Pressure’ in 2008.



