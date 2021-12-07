We are 'by heart' boys, nobody passes us - R2Bees

Entertainment of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Omar Sterling and Mugeez, members of the music group, R2Bees, have declared themselves as the 'stubborn' boys in the music industry.



The duo, aware of their 'by heart' nature made a conscious effort to give fans and Ghanaians a better version of themselves by adding value to society through their good songs.



Regarded as one of the nation's finest and talented musicians, R2Bees, also known as the Tema Boys have recalled their humble beginnings and the direction of their brand which they boast can not be blacklisted or face intimidation from any personality or the Ghanaian media.



"We have made this conscious effort from when we came, to make beautiful music. I mean we can make all sorts of songs. We were born in Community One, Site 15 in a ghetto, gutter.



"We were born in a gutter so we can be by heart. Even in Ghana, nobody passes us in by heart. Make nobody make noise, nobody passes us in by heart but nobody knows. It was a conscious effort to be responsible in society. To add value to society. Although we are running a business, there can be an easy way out. We can look for cheap publicity to run our business," Omar Sterling also known as Paedae stated in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb on Hitz103.9FM with Andy Dosty.



Again, Omar admonished the media to be more responsible in their reportage when it comes to local artistes.



He didn’t mince words when he mentioned that they (R2Bees) care less if the media decides not to support their “good music”.



“I am really challenging the media, just like they do challenge us. I am challenging the media to be more responsible, that’s all I am saying. We care less if the media supports us or not. We are authentic musicians doing authentic music," he added.



R2Bees in November this year released their fourth studio album titled “Back 2

Basics” made up of 15 songs. The project featured the likes of Gyakie, Stonebwoy, Mr Eazi, Darko Vibes, Wizkid, King Promise and Joeboy.