‘We are all born empty’- Bulldog debunks claim that ‘stars are born’

Entertainment of Friday, 18 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bulldog says talented people are made, not born



Bulldog tackles Okyeame Kwame



Some stars are made, and others are born, Okyeame Kwame



Entertainment and artiste manager, Lawrence Asiamah Hanson, popularly known in showbiz circles as ‘Bulldog’, has disagreed with a statement that some stars are made while others are born.



According to the artiste manager, while speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, and monitored by GhanaWeb, human beings came to earth with nothing, and one cannot tell between two babies which of them will become a popular star or not.



“We are all born empty. Nobody comes here with anything in their minds. After getting here, the way we respond to where we are is what makes our personality likeable.



“You can’t see two babies and say that this one is a star, and the other is not,” he said.



Bulldog’s comment comes after rapper Okyeame Kwame said that there are people who are born stars, and others who are made through what he terms the “push and pull factors.”



“Some stars are made, and others are born. I know you’ve heard that statement. There are people who are born with a big persona. When they enter a room, they shut all the energy in the room with theirs,” the rapper observed.