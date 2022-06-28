You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 06 28Article 1571087

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

We are about to take over - Tems expresses love and support to Gyakie and Amaarae

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghanaian musicians, Gyakie and Amaarae Ghanaian musicians, Gyakie and Amaarae

Tems wins BET award

Gyakie and Amaarae celebrated

Tems talks about taking over the music scene

Singer Tems on Sunday made history as the first female Nigerian recipient of the BET Best International Act award.

The hitmaker, in an appreciation post following the love and support demonstrated to her by fans and colleagues in the music industry, singled out two of Ghana's female artistes, whom she tagged as the next big thing in the scene.

According to Tems, these two, along with Ayarrstar, Fave, and Teni, are about to take over the music scene internationally with their exceptional talent.

Tems in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, encouraged Gyakie and Amaarae to continue with the good work and also be assured that they were going to make it big and be known globally.

"When I see anyone of you gracing a stage, I feel like that’s me. We’re all winning, and we’re about to move in like a tsunami. So before it starts, know that love lives on this side. As we show the world how it’s done," read her message to her female counterparts.

In a separate post to her 'senior' colleagues in Nigeria, the 'Crazy Things' crooner added: "I’m taking today to appreciate all the Sisters. Thank you for existing, thank you for deciding to get up and do something because someone saw that and became inspired by it."

Gyakie and Amaarae from Ghana have produced hit songs, 'Forever' and 'Sad Girlz Luv Money' which topped global charts.

Their hard work has earned them some nominations in the country.

Check out the tweet below:





Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below:



PDO/BOG

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

Former Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Akomea

I'm embarrassed by NPP’s failure to address Ghana’s challenges – Nana Akomea

Sportsleading sports icon

Former Black Starlet midfielder, Baba Sule

Won World Cup, signed for Madrid but now a kit-man: What went wrong for Ghana’s Baba Sule?

Businessleading business icon

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

What Akufo-Addo said about going to IMF in 2015

Africaleading africa news icon

Leaders of G7 2022 summit in group photo

Only 4 Africans participating in the G7 summit - who are they and why?

Opinionsleading opinion icon

African countries need to shun corruption and explore ways to become economically independent

Is the African continent known as Africa because everything there is awful