We appreciate Dampare’s works – Prince David Osei

Entertainment of Monday, 15 November 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Award-winning actor, movie producer and director, Prince David Osei has shared what he thinks of the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare’s call to meet with the creatives.



The meeting, held on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at the Police Headquarters in Accra, was to engage the creatives on their concerns with the Ghana Police Service.



Speaking on this during an interview with Doctar Cann on the Ayekoo After-Drive show on Happy FM, David Osei said that it was a beautiful idea.



“I think it’s one of a kind because I haven’t really seen any inspector come to power and invite the creatives for a meeting. It’s something laudable, and we equally appreciate what he’s doing”, the actor expressed.



He further observed that “There’s a bit of sanity in town now because everyone knows that if they make the least mistake or lose guard, he will come for them. That kind of morale is good so that people can behave well and we’ll have peace. It’s a good call”.



David opined that the Creative Arts industry is a mouthpiece because, in a way, they mirror society and sell the country. Therefore, Dampare engaging them and bringing them together for such deliberation is a good thing, “and at the end of the day, we’ll preach the good news”.



Prince David Osei is a Ghanaian actor, model, producer, director and philanthropist. He has featured in many Ghanaian and Nigerian movies, including Fortune Island, Last Night, Hero, Forbidden Fruit and others. He has also featured in the American film titled The Dead.