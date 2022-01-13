We all have 24-hours, make money and stop hating on me – Tracey Boakye to critics

Entertainment of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Popular Kumawood actress cum producer, Tracey Boakye, has asked her detractors to focus on making money instead of discussing and plotting her downfall.



Tracey has been in the news lately for claiming ownership and showcasing a 3bedroom Germany apartment and later denying that she ever did any of such things.



Earlier after taking Zionfelix around the apartment and establishing that she acquired the property so her children can feel comfortable whenever they travel to Germany, Tracey Boakye suddenly made a U-turn and this earned her severe backlashes on social media.



“Who said I bought a house? Even when you watched the Zionfelix interview where was it said that I bought a house? Sometimes there is the need to keep certain things private due to security reasons. I always say that whatever I put out there is what I want people to see. Let whoever think whatever,” she earlier stated in an interview with Bigscout media.



Tracey’s statements have since attracted all sorts of criticisms from individuals on social media who claimed that her lies have finally caught up with her.



But in response to all the comments and negativity surrounding her, Tracey has sent out a message to her critics.



“We all have 24hours, make good use of your time, stop hating on successful people for no reason, use your time to establish yourself. BIRTHDAY LOADING…. 17th JANUARY …. 2022 … still sticking to my words, NO TALKING,” she wrote on Instagram



