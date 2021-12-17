We Bolga girls can also be artistes not only 'Kayayei' - Bhadext Cona

Entertainment of Friday, 17 December 2021

Source: Peniel House

Ghanaian Artsite, Bhadext Cona, after making headlines accusing Kuami Eugene of stealing her song "Bolga", has championed a campaign to change the narrative about girls from Bolga.



According to her, girls from Bolga can equally pursue a career in the creative arts and not the stereotypical “Kayayoo".



Meeting with these ladies recently, the “Shake It" hitmaker motivated and encouraged these ladies to strive for more as they are capable of achieving great things once they set their minds to it. She also shared a few things with the ladies gathered to help with their daily lives.



Never being shy of where she comes from. Bhadext Cona believes her major role in the industry aside from making good music is to become the uplifting beacon for girls who come from the northern part of the nation. "I came here today to show my love and support for the ladies here.



They are going through a lot so I came down here to share some advice on how they should live their lives and achieve greater things and also share a few things amongst them. These girls are like my sisters because we all come from the same place." She said.



Bhadext Cona is on humanitarian evangelism championing the course to break the stereotypical trend of girls who come to Accra from the North. She believes everyone can become whoever he/she wants to be and that logic shouldn't be far away from these young ladies.



"I want to be an ambassador for the girls at Bolga that they can come to Accra and be whatever they want to be even if it is pursuing a career in the creative arts just as I have done.” She said.