Wayoosi cautions Agya Koo

Entertainment of Friday, 26 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Kumawood actor, Joseph Osei known in the entertainment industry as Wayoosi has threatened to sue colleague actor Agya Koo born Kofi Adu.



Agya Koo has been missing in the local movie scenes for some years now following his irreconcilable differences with some movie producers and directors he accused of sabotage.



Recently, Agya Koo joined his colleagues who have been shooting comedy skits on YouTube following the near collapse of the local movie industry.



Wayoosi who believes in the acting prowess of Agya Koo in resurrecting the dying industry observed that the latter's decision to stay away from acting affected his [Wayoosi] fortunes and the entire local movie industry”.



“Agya Koo staying away from the industry affected me big time because the majority of Ghanaians know I move with Agya Koo," he told AMBASSADOR TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



According to Wayoosi, “Producers who were willing to use me in their movies decided to use different actors because they think I’m good only when they pair me with Agya Koo.”



“Agya Koo can never say he is quitting acting. He should dare come out with that news because the day he will make that announcement, I will surely deal with him,” Wayoosi threatened.



He added that “Agya Koo can only say goodbye to acting when he is not alive but since he is alive and has the strength to act, I will sue him if he decides to quit acting.”



“With teamwork, unity and determination, I believe the comeback of Agya Koo will help resurrect the dying Kumawood Movie Industry.”



“The industry has not collapsed as people always think but the problem is our leaders didn’t prepare for the new trend such as using social media and other methods to sell the movies,” he added.