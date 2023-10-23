Watch the ‘showdown’ between A Plus and Bullgod on live TV over NAM1’s GH¢5million to the police

Entertainment of Monday, 23 October 2023

Following a report that Nana Appiah Mensah also known as NAM1, the CEO of defunct Menzgold Company Limited, had handed over GH¢5 million in cash to the Ghana Police Service for the purposes of paying its customers whose funds are locked up following the closure of the enterprise, there have been mixed public reactions.



Entertainment pundit Kwame Obeng Asare, widely recognized as A Plus, found himself in a heated argument with Bullgod, the former Artiste and Repertoire Manager at Zylofon Music, a subsidiary of NAM1's enterprises. This argument erupted following the confirmation of a report that GH¢5 million had been allocated to the police for distribution.



A Plus, who was not happy with the report, slammed NAM1 for failing to pay Menzgold customers their money on time which resulted in some people losing their lives. He reiterated that NAM1 established a "criminal enterprise".



Meanwhile, Bullgod shared an opposing view where he denied assertions that NAM1 is a thief. According to Bullgod, NAM1 wouldn’t have made the move to settle Menzgold customers if he were a thief.



He further called on Kwame A Plus to apologize to NAM1 for calling him a ‘thief’ and making disparaging comments about him in public.



During the United Showbiz program aired on UTV which was hosted by MzGee on Saturday, October 21, 2023, and monitored by GhanaWeb, this is how the conversation ensued between Kwame A Plus and Bullgod over NAM1’s

GH¢5 million to the police.



A Plus: Someone’s mother has died because of this money, look at what you’re saying. Get the hell out of here.



Bullgod: Did NAM1 kill the person?



A Plus: What would have happened in this country if you took people’s money for four years before paying?



Bullgod: It is the government of the day that disrupted the process, have you forgotten? So soon? Don’t come and sit here and say what you don’t know. You [A Plus] owe NAM1 an apology.



A Plus: You're foolish and mad for saying that. You see the day you came from America with NAM1 and you came to tell us stories. See, you can't do anything if we combine you and NAM1. Are you [Bullgod] NAM1? Did I talk to you?



Bullgod: You’re my friend, I won't allow that to happen. You have to apologize to NAM1. Don’t talk about him, he hasn’t done anything wrong.





BackgroundNana Appiah Mensah, the CEO of the defunct Menzgold Company Limited, handed over GH¢5 million in cash to the Ghana Police Service for the purpose of initiating the payment process to its customers, 3news.com reported.The development follows the company's earlier announcement that it would commence the payment of matured investments on Friday, October 20, 2023.According to the report, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1, who is the CEO of defunct Menzgold, personally oversaw the handover of GH₵5 million to the Ghana Police Service.The amount is set to be distributed to customers who have followed the company's protocols and validation processes during the settlement period.Eligible customers were urged to strictly adhere to the dates provided to them during the completion of the necessary forms to ensure a smooth and efficient disbursement of their funds.SB/BB