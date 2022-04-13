Watch the late Osinache's performance of a Twi worship song

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

The death of Nigerian singer, Osinache Nwachukwu, has been the talk of the town after reports suggest that she was abused by her husband, Peter Nwachukwu, until her death.



As music lovers mourn this great Worshipper known for her powerful ministration, GhanaWeb, brings to you one of such performances that captured her singing in a Ghanaian language.



At the 2021 edition of Unusual Praise, Osinache took to stage to minister popular Twi song 'Nyame Ye Osahene'.



The Nigerian singer showed control of the Twi song which she got the crowd singing along at the outdoor event.



Osinache Nwachukwu famed for her hit song titled 'Ekweme' passed away on April 8 at the age of 42 in a hospital in Abuja.





See the video below:



