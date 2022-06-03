Watch the Zionfelix video with Patapaa’s wife that triggered outburst

Entertainment of Friday, 3 June 2022

A livid Patapaa expressed utmost disgust on his WhatsApp status after chancing on images of Zionfelix cruising with his (Patapaa) wife with a claim that the blogger is the reason he does not want to see his wife again.



Before the footage in question, there had been rumours that the couple who got married in January 2021, at Swedru in the Central Region had divorced.



The musician, however, rubbished the speculations as he disclosed that his German wife, Liha Miller, had traveled abroad to continue working as a nurse.



On the back of Patapaa’s outburst, Zionfelix has denied being the cause of their marital glitch.



“I don’t have anything to do with the wife,” Zionfelix categorically said as he addressed the issue. “I don’t know what is going on between him and the wife. I’m just a celebrity and lifestyle blogger. I also do interviews and I went to the wife to interview her as I’ve done with many other people."



While the public expresses interest in the matter, the video of Zionfelix and Patapaa’s wife circulates online.



As sighted by GhanaWeb, Zionfelix who is touring some parts of Europe had moved from Frankfurt to Köln to meet Patapaa’s wife. The two could be seen cruising in a red car and happily touring the vicinity as Nana Yaw Asare’s gospel tune ‘Nea Onyame Ahyira’ played in the background.



Liha Miller at a point was seen enjoying what appeared to be fufu with palm nut soup in an earthenware bowl with a spoon.



