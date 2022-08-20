Watch how two alleged side chicks fought over a sugar daddy in public

Tabloid News of Saturday, 20 August 2022

Social media has been buzzing after two women were captured fighting in the presence of a crowd, including a man said to be their 'sugar daddy'.



The said incident is reported to have occurred at East Legon close to a popular snack shop.



“Officially sugar daddies are of high demand in Accra here chai..this happened at East Legon. Two side chicks fight over sugar daddy," the caption of a video which captured the incident shared by blogger Entamoty read.



In the video that has since gone viral, a lady dressed in a crop top and a pair of jeans (side chick one) approached a couple seated in front of the known snack shop.



Before detecting her next move, the two women were captured exchanging blows and fighting over the older man who was captured earlier seated with the other lady (alleged side chick 2) before the lady in crop top and jeans approached them.



The two women were separated by bystanders. The 'sugar daddy' after noticing the attention that was being drawn to them by side chick one, beckoned his date to enter the car so they could leave but was stopped by side chick one who had approached them earlier.



Side chick one forced her way while trying to enter the 'sugar daddy’s' car when side chick two got out of the car warning her to leave the door with some force of aggression.



