Watch how day six of Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon was celebrated with olé, olé, olé chant

Entertainment of Friday, 29 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

At the stroke of midnight on December 29, 2023, hundreds of Ghanaians gathered at the Akwaaba Village in Accra burst into a spontaneous chant of olé, olé, olé olé.



The singing of the popular Spanish chant amidst blasting fireworks, was in celebration of the ongoing sing-a-thon by Afua Asantewaa, entering its sixth day.



Afua Asantewaa, a journalist and entrepreneur at 12:00 am on December 24, 2023, commenced a daring attempt to break the current Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon.



With over 120 hours under her belt, Afua Asantewaa is well on course to dislodge the current holder of the record, Sunil Waghmare from India who did 105 hours of singing in 2012.



Watch video of the jubilation that greeted day six of Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon below:









The vibrant crowd’s love and support create an electric atmosphere as Afua Asantewaa Aduonum enters Day 6. ⚡????❤️#AfuaAsantewaaSingathon #UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/RQcGXsRdN6 — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) December 29, 2023