Entertainment of Monday, 5 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Watch how chiefs, people of Gomoa Fetteh danced at the ‘Atopa’ festival

Some Ghanaians at the 'Atopa' festival. Some Ghanaians at the 'Atopa' festival.

The chiefs and people of Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region have celebrated their annual “Atopa” festival.

In a viral video, the people were captured ‘twerking’ as the men held the waists of their female partners.

The people, numbering over a hundred, were in a long queue dancing to the tune of drummers while they performed the Kosolontaba Dance, a dance introduced by Nananom of Gomoa Fetteh.

In a video shared by UTV, the people were captured happily participating in the dance.

Watch the full video below



