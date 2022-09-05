Watch how chiefs, people of Gomoa Fetteh danced at the ‘Atopa’ festival

Entertainment of Monday, 5 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The chiefs and people of Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region have celebrated their annual “Atopa” festival.



In a viral video, the people were captured ‘twerking’ as the men held the waists of their female partners.



The people, numbering over a hundred, were in a long queue dancing to the tune of drummers while they performed the Kosolontaba Dance, a dance introduced by Nananom of Gomoa Fetteh.



In a video shared by UTV, the people were captured happily participating in the dance.



Watch the full video below







NYA/BOG



