Watch how Stonebwoy displayed his ‘Agbadza moves’

Dancehall singer, Stonebwoy has been spotted in a viral video on social media exhibiting his Agbadza skills.



A video which was posted by United Showbiz on their Twitter page captures the Dancehall artiste together with some people dancing beautifully to an Agbadza tune.



Stonebwoy on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, through the Livingstone Foundation (TLF), commissioned four boreholes for some chosen communities in the Western Region.



He was accompanied by his wife, Dr. Louisa Satekle and some members from his team.



As part of the commissioning, there was a dance and singing section and Stonebwoy did not let that pass him by.



With a cloth around his waist, the singer moved his body nicely to the tune of the drums, enjoying praises from others who also joined him.



The crowd hailed him as they saw the artiste show some Agbadza moves.



Check out the video below





