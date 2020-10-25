Entertainment of Sunday, 25 October 2020

Watch how Konadu Agyemang Rawlings ‘killed’ the ‘kete’ dance at her in-law’s funeral

play videoFormer First Lady Mrs. Konadu Agyemang Rawlings dancing at the funeral of her mother-in-law

Former First Lady Mrs. Konadu Agyemang Rawlings did not slack at her in-laws funeral as she was captured vigorously displaying ‘kete’ dance moves at the forecourt of the State House in Accra on October 24, 2020.



The wife of the former president, proved to be a true daughter of the ‘Asante soil’ when she gracefully danced to the drumbeat amidst cheers from her husband and children.



She stepped to every rhythm with her hands and leg movement on point.



The dance is mostly done with a cloth tied to the waist but the National Democratic Party flagbearer brought dynamism into the scene by dancing in the funeral attire.



Mrs. Rawlings was in the company of chiefs and elders of the Ashanti Kingdom who were present to commiserate with her at the funeral.



Kete is a dance of the Ashantis that was actually copied from the people of Kete-Krachi. It used to be a dance for the Kete-Krachi hunters and when the Ashantis conquered them during a war, they took over the dance. It shows victory and the strength of authority and power.



