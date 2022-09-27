You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 09 27Article 1631357

Music of Tuesday, 27 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Watch how Asamoah Gyan performed this hit song at the gym

Former Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan is getting plaudits on social media after brilliantly singing Buk Bak's Kelewele song word for word.

Gyan tweeted a video of himself singing the song. The video captures sweaty Gyan, who aspire to play in the World Cup inQatar, bare-chested at the gym rapping Ronny Coaches' verse on the song.

In the post, he wrote: "I decided to go old school hip life. Vim yaazo. Big ups @princybright and Ronny Caches (RIP) for giving us bangers back in the days."

Asamoah Gyan has a passion for music, an area in which he has proven to be proficient. Together with his late friend and musician Castro, they wrote hit songs like African Girls and Do The Dance.

Gyan is currently working tirelessly on his fitness to be in shape for a last dance with the Black Stars at the World Cup.



