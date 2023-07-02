You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 07 02Article 1796336

Entertainment of Sunday, 2 July 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Watch as billionaire Dangote hit the dance floor with smooth dance moves

Aliko Dangote showcases dance moves at an event Aliko Dangote showcases dance moves at an event

Nigerian billionaire, Aliko Dangote has been spotted in a video showing off his smooth dance moves.

The 64-year-old richest man in Nigeria who was at an event hit the dance floor as Teniola's famous song 'Case' was been played.

He was captured dancing with a woman as they vibed together to the music.

Reacting to Dangote's dance moves, some netizens took to social media to share their thoughts.

obaksolo: See Big man Dance. No be Abule Egba dance wey go Break person back

stanbuk01: Seeing this dance, E come dey make me feel say poco leg work dance na for poor pple

itisbobby: Me practicing the dance steps cause that’s how I will start dancing from now on

dupsonken: Like seriously, see how this man called Dangote young like fresh bread

Watch the video below;

