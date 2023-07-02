Watch as billionaire Dangote hit the dance floor with smooth dance moves

Entertainment of Sunday, 2 July 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian billionaire, Aliko Dangote has been spotted in a video showing off his smooth dance moves.



The 64-year-old richest man in Nigeria who was at an event hit the dance floor as Teniola's famous song 'Case' was been played.



He was captured dancing with a woman as they vibed together to the music.



Reacting to Dangote's dance moves, some netizens took to social media to share their thoughts.



obaksolo: See Big man Dance. No be Abule Egba dance wey go Break person back



stanbuk01: Seeing this dance, E come dey make me feel say poco leg work dance na for poor pple



itisbobby: Me practicing the dance steps cause that’s how I will start dancing from now on



dupsonken: Like seriously, see how this man called Dangote young like fresh bread



Watch the video below;



