Watch as Alan Kyerematen mourns with Kwame A Plus at father’s funeral

The former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has joined musician and social commentator, Kwame A Plus to mourn with him during the latter's father’s funeral.



In a video posted on Instagram by United Television (UTV), Alan Kyerematen was captured exiting his vehicle alongside his entourage, and Kwame A Plus warmly greeted him with a handshake as a welcome gesture to the funeral.



Alan Kyerematen was clad in black funeral attire with his face beaming with smiles as he waved to the crowd cheering his name.



Background



Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus announced the demise of his father on Thursday, July 13, 2023, on the social media platform Instagram with a picture of his dad who was well known as Dan.



According to A Plus, he had spoken with his father on Wednesday only to wake up Thursday morning to missed calls from family members.



His father, according to the information he received, was rushed to the hospital after he fell sick but sadly, he passed.



“Yesterday I had a long conversation with my father. We spoke about politics and my cousin who has died of cancer in the US and is yet to be buried. I promised to see him on Friday and he said "don't forget to bring some of the brown rice."



“This morning I woke up to many missed calls from family members. Just as I was about to return some of the calls, my cousin called to inform me that my father popularly known as Dan, died at dawn after he fell sick and was being rushed to the hospital. Just like that....”



There were reactions from his followers as they sympathized with the bereaved.



