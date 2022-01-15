Watch Sarkodie's reaction after Gabon broke Ghana’s heart with late equaliser

Entertainment of Saturday, 15 January 2022

Source: ghbase.com

Sarkodie is one of the most loyal supporters of the Black Stars and after Friday’s game that has caused so much disappointment across the country, the iconic rapper dropped an almost immediate reaction.



Ghana took a deserved lead in the first half through ‘El Capitano’ Dede Ayew with a thunderous strike that sent the whole country into wild jubilation.



However, Jim Allevinah’s 88th-minute strike drew things level and denied Ghana three points as they played out a 1-1 draw with Gabon at the Africa Cup of Nations.



The Black Stars can still progress to the next stage of the competition if they beat Comoros on Tuesday, the same time Gabon takes on Morocco.



After the disappointment which swept across the social media landscape, Sarkodie quickly took to his Twitter page to share a video of himself searching on Google;



“How to stop yourself watching AFCON?”



