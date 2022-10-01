Watch Sarkodie 'reconnecting' with East Legon Executive Club members in Tema

Entertainment of Saturday, 1 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sarkodie was spotted in Tema meeting members of the East Legon Executive Fitness club on a rooftop of a facility.



In separate videos sighted by GhanaWeb, the rapper is seen arriving at the venue whiles in the otherhe is seen hugging members of the club, among others, Osei Kwame Despite, Samuel Osei Kufuor and Ofori-Atta Sarpong.



GhanaWeb checks show that it was at the newly opened Alisa Hotel in the industrial hub, which event happened on Friday, September 30, 2022.



The grand opening of the facility was held same day with lots of dignitaries in attendance.



According to a GNA report, the imposing edifice has 52 guestrooms including four contemporary suites to ensure a higher level of comfort for guests. It has an all-day Atlantic restaurant and Sky Bar.



Chief Executive of Bamson Group, Kwame Ofosu Bamfo, called for more support in the Tourism sector to boost employment Creation.



Our checks show that the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Mark Okraku Mantey was in attendance.



See the videos below:



