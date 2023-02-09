Watch Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s prophecy about the earthquake in Syria and Turkey

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the founder of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, prophesied about the earthquake that struck Turkey and spread to Syria.



In a video shared on Twitter by blogger, Akwasi Bugati, the prophet noted that he saw buildings collapse, and it transcended into a different nation.



“I am seeing a landfall. I am seeing a whole area have buildings collapse to the ground, and I am seeing it across nations. What do they call it? A landfall?” he shared.



On February 6, 2023, a catastrophic and deadly earthquake struck southern and central Turkey and western Syria.



The earthquake was reported to have occurred 34 km west of the city of Gaziantep at 04:17 TRT, causing widespread damage and tens of thousands of fatalities in the region.



According to theguardian.com report, the number of people killed as of February 9, 2023, in Turkey and Syria after the earthquakes have risen to at least 12,049.



While people are being saved, others are still stuck under the rubble, and one such person is Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu, who has not been found for four days.



Contrary to early claims, the Ghanaian international and former Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu has not yet been pulled from the tremor ruins of Turkey and Syra.





