Watch Naasei The Story Singer's energetic performance at MTN’s Nine Lessons and Carols Service

Entertainment of Thursday, 22 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gospel artiste, Naasei The Story Singer delivered an exceptional performance at MTN’s Nine Lessons and Carols Service at the Fantasy Dome in Accra.



Naasei brought firepower to the auditorium with his impressive praise performance.



He began on a low tempo where he creatively told the story of how Jesus was born with songs before he lifted the tempo and got everybody on their feet.



He got the live band under control and delivered a performance that the crowd wanted more but Foster Romanus, the MC for the night, pleaded with people to get back to their seats for the show to continue.



Along with Naasei, Adina, Joe Mettle Lasmid, Kwan Pa Band, El Dunamis, and Kuami Eugene all performed at the event.



MTN's Nine Lessons and Carols Service is held each year to welcome MTN stakeholders into the Christmas season and share in their joy.



Wathc the video below







EE/KPE