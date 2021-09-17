Watch Kohwe’s last interview before he died

Entertainment of Friday, 17 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Kohwe died on the night of Thursday, September 16, 2021



• The actor's demise was confirmed by his daughter



•GhanaWeb brings back his last interview which was made public on September 11, 2021



Veteran Ghanaian actor, Kofi Laing, popularly known as Kohwe, passed away yesterday, Thursday, September 16, 2021.



The veteran actor died after battling stroke for some time.



His condition came to light when a picture showing his deteriorated health condition, went viral on social media attracting various concerns.



Following the circulation of the image, Oman Channel caught up with Kohwe and his family at his residence, to conduct an interview with him,



In the interview with Oman Channel which was made public on September 11, 2021, Kohwe struggled to speak. The once energetic actor, flanked by his second wife and one of his sons, looked weak and pale, and was inaudible.



"My health is not that good", he responded when the interviewer inquired about his wellbeing.



At the tail end of the interview, Kohwe's final words were a request for assistance.



He said: "Everyone would need help one day. And when the need arises, you’d seek assistance. From all indications, we need help, so help us."



Watch Kohwe’s last interview below:



