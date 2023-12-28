Watch King Promise’s family in prayer mode after concert was hit with technical challenges

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 December 2023

The 2023 edition of Promiseland concert headlined by Legacy Life Entertainment signee, King Promise suffered serious technical difficulties which almost ruined the December 26, 2023 show.



The event held at the plush La Palm Royal Beach Resort failed to start on time due to technical challenges that left the venue without power supply.



In a post on his Snapchat page revealing details of background incidents during the “blackout”, King Promise has shared a video of how his family went into prayer mode to intercede on his behalf for a miracle.



“This my parents in my room praying cos we really didn’t know what was happening and how everything almost went wrong! Love my family for real. God bless them for me,” he wrote.



Upon what seemed like unending hours of efforts to rectify the situation, power was finally restored to the venue some time after midnight before the commencement of the event.



The incident left some patrons and other acts booked for the night frustrated. However, performances commenced after the power was restored.



This will not the first time Promiseland has suffered a hitch as the prior edition suffered a similar delay which caused afrobeat artiste Wizkid who was billed to perform to abandon the show.







