Watch Colonel Kwadwo Damoah bougie on the dancefloor before his dismissal

Entertainment of Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Before the dismissal of Colonel Kwadwo Damoah (rtd) as Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) by the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, he was captured displaying his dance prowess at an event.



The Colonel, unaware of what lay ahead of him, danced wholeheartedly to a song composed by Daddy Lumba titled ‘Menya Mpo’ which translates into English as being fortunate enough to have something or wishing one had something.



His danced moves were accompanied by a beautiful smile he flashed while dancing in a dark blue kaftan attire as he was surrounded by a group of people, including a woman he shared a brief dance with.



On August 29, 2022, President Akufo-Addo asked the Customs Division boss to hand over his duties to the acting deputy commissioner.



In a letter signed by the Secretary to the president, Nana Bediatuo Asante, the notice of handing over is due to the expiration of his contract on October 13, 2021.



"Following the expiration of your contract of service as Commissioner (Customs Division) of the Ghana Revenue Authority on 13th October 2021, the President of the Republic has directed that effective Friday, 26th August 2022, you hand over your duties and office to the acting Deputy Commissioner (Preventive Service), Mr Siedu Iddrisu Iddisah, who will act as the Commissioner (Customs Division) pending the President’s substantive appointment.



"The President thanks you for your service to the State and wishes you well in your future endeavours," the statement read.



Colonel Kwadwo Damoah (rtd)'s dismissal comes at a time he is being investigated by the Office of the Special Prosecutor, for his role in corruption-related acts involving Labianca Company Limited. A finding from the Office of the Special Prosecutor dated August 3, 2022.







