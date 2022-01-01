Watch Cecilia Marfo and her church jam to ‘Washawasay’ to welcome 2022

Entertainment of Saturday, 1 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gospel musician Cecilia Marfo hosted one of the many church events that saw off the year 2021 and ushered in 2022.



The Cecilia Marfo Worship Conference Center held a watch night service at Afienya Mataheko in Accra.



One of the highlights of the event was how the viral “Washawasay” song dominated the church service.



As sighted by GhanaWeb in a video from the service, the song which was played through a major part of the crossover service, saw the atmosphere extra charged when the clock turned into a new year.



The gospel artiste cum church leader and her members could obviously not hold back their joy in entering the new year, and they happily expressed it by singing away their hearts as the viral song played.



Watch video below:



