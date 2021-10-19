Watch CCTV footage of how CID officers surrounded Kofi TV premises to arrest Funny Face

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 October 2021

• Funny Face arrested by police on Monday night



• Actor was picked up after an interview with Kofi Adomah Nwanwani



• He was picked up for threatening some individuals



The Ghana Police Service in the late hours of Monday, October 18, 2021, announced that it had arrested actor and comedian Funny Face for threatening certain individuals on social media.



Funny Face, who has a history of a mental health issue on Sunday without provocation, went berserk on his Instagram page where he verbally assaulted some personalities including Fada Dickson, Bola Ray, and Adebayor.



He also threatened to kill his ex-lover and mother of his twins, Vannessa Nicole.



The actor on Monday, October 18, went to the studios of Kofi TV owned by Kofi Adomah Nwanwani for an interview where he profusely apologized to those he attacked and asked for forgiveness.



But while he was on air rendering his apology, officers of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service surrounded the building to demand his release.



According to Kofi Adomah, his legal counsel, lawyer Sampson Ayenini advised that he hands over the actor to the police.







“CID SURROUND KOFITV TO ARREST FUNNY FACE. MY LAWYER SAMPSON SAYS I SHOULD RELEASE HIM. EI! THIS CASE. FUNNY IT IS WELL,” the journalist posted.



Following his arrest, Kofi Adomah has gone ahead to release CCTV footage showing the officers earnestly waiting around the studio building for the comedian to be handed over for his arrest.



