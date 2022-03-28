Watch Black Sherif’s most-talked-about performance at the 3Music Awards

Entertainment of Monday, 28 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Sherif thrills crowd at 3Music Awards



Black Sherif praised after spectacular performance at 3Music Awards



3Music Awards '22 held



It was an unexpected moment when patrons seated at the 3Music Awards witnessed an exclusive rainfall on stage during Black Sherif’s performance.



That particular moment of creativity was captured when the ‘Second Sermon’ hitmaker was performing one of his ‘yet-to-be-released’ tracks.



Clad in his usual durag and a black body-hugging mesh top with a pair of trousers to match, ‘Blacko’ was in high spirits as he delivered an energetic and well-put-together show.



Backed by a couple of dancers, he delivered a live performance of his back-to-back hits including First and Second Sermon and fans couldn’t get enough of it.



Excerpts of Black Sherif’s performance which went viral have since garnered positive reactions online.



Meanwhile, the fast-rising Ghanaian superstar swept four awards at the 3Music Awards ceremony held on March 26, 2022.



These include; Breakthrough Act of The Year, Hip Life/Hip Hop Act Of The Year, Hip Hop Song of the (second sermon), and Song Of The Year (Second Sermon).



The 3Music Awards held at the Grand Arena at the Accra International Conference Center saw the likes of KiDi, Cina Soul, Akwaboah, Kuami Eugene, Kelvynbwoy among others put up spectacular performances.





Watch the video below:



