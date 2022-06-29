You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 06 29Article 1572113

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Disclaimer

Source: etvghana.com

Wash your vagina before changing your pad – Ladies advised

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

lack of menstrual hygiene during your early stages can lead to cervical cancer lack of menstrual hygiene during your early stages can lead to cervical cancer

Community health nurse, Mary Rose Boyubie, has shared with ladies some professional advice on how to practice menstrual hygiene.

Talking to Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess on eTV Ghana’s Girl Vibes show, she emphasised the need for ladies to bath at least twice a day, especially when experiencing their monthly blood flow.

“During your menstrual period, you need to bath regularly. Also, if you need to change your pad, you should make sure that after doing so, you wash your hands with soap and water or sanitise your hands,” she said.

“Also, before you change your pad, you need to wash the place first. If you’re at work and you can’t wash before changing, you should at least wipe before wearing a new pad. This should be done within an interval of four to six hours,” Mary included.

Talking about how to properly dispose of used sanitary pads, the community health nurse advised that ladies should avoid flushing their pads down the toilet as it could clog the pipes. She noted that the best way would be either to bury the pad or burn it in a safe spot.

Angela Amaning, a midwife at the Ga East Municipal Hospital, also interviewed on the show, chipped in a little advice on the importance of practicing menstrual hygiene.

“It is important as a lady to practice menstrual hygiene so that you can live a healthy life and prevent complications in the future. When you don’t practice menstrual hygiene during your early stages, it can lead to cervical cancer and other problems in the future,” the midwife educated.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the NCG, Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah

Prof Opoku Onyinah breaks silence on National Cathedral controversies

Sportsleading sports icon

Former Black Stars players Abedi Pele(L) Abu Imoro(R)

What Abedi Pele said about his deceased best friend Abu Imoro

Businessleading business icon

File photo/ International Monetary Fund

We will ensure IMF bailout doesn't harm social interventions - Government spokesperson

Africaleading africa news icon

Peter Obi is the presidential candidate of the Labour Party

Peter Obi campaign gets big boost as NLC, TUC declare support

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Violence erupted on the first day of the demonstration

Arise Ghana! Why does a peaceful demonstration devolve into such horrific violence?