'Wash your pillows, not all bad dreams are spiritual' – Celestine Donkor

Entertainment of Thursday, 4 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Celestine Donkor asks Ghanaians to cultivate the habit of keeping their beddings clean



• Not all nightmares are caused by spiritual attacks, Celestine Donkor says



• Ghanaians must apply common sense sometimes, Celestine Donkor says





Popular Ghanaian gospel singer, Celestine Donkor has charged all and sundry to keep their beddings neat so as to prevent the risk of having bad dreams.





She said contrary to the popular notion that most nightmares are spiritual attacks, some bad dreams are actually caused by dirty pillowcases.





She said the smell and dirt from some pillows in actual cases have the tendency of distorting a good sleep.





Touching on how some Ghanaians usually link various happenings in their lives to the spiritual world, the ‘Agbebolo’ hitmaker in an Instagram post said;





“Bad dreams are not always spiritual attacks. Sometimes you just need to wash your pillows and bedsheets regularly and rinse them with antiseptics. Sometimes common sense is a solution to what we think is a spiritual problem.”





Meanwhile, Celestine Donkor is currently promoting her new single titled ‘Only You’.





Read the post below





