Entertainment of Monday, 13 December 2021

Source: mynigeria.com

Wande Coal’s exit hurt me – Don Jazzy reveals

Don Jazzy (L) Wande Coal (R) play videoDon Jazzy (L) Wande Coal (R)

Veteran music producer, Don Jazzy has disclosed how he was hurt when one of his artistes, Wande Coal exited his record label in 2013.

Speaking in a recent interview on The Afrobeat Podcast, Don Jazzy said Wande Coal's exit from Mo’hits record label, now 'Mavin' got him devastated because he (Wande Coal ) was like a child he raised and he had to let him go as an adult.


According to him, "Wande Coal is a genius and a music vocalist who we found when we went for a show in UNILAG."

“Every separation hurts whether amicable or not. Wande's exit was like when you train a child and then he has to go when he’s an adult. It hurts because I had to start building again, friendship and all of that. You’ll know Wande’s exit hurt me because I had to tweet about it.” Jazzy stated.

