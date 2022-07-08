Waking up to my VGMA plaque makes me feel I’m making progress – Gyakie

Entertainment of Friday, 8 July 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Jackeline Acheampong, known in showbiz as Gyakie, an afrobeat singer, has revealed her excitement in winning ‘International Collaboration of the Year’ with ‘Forever remix’ at the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).



“Winning the VGMA shows that anything that I bring out is supposed to be nothing but the biggest because the VGMA award makes you get recognition,” she said on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com



In an exclusive interview with Amansan Krakye on the Kastle Drive Show, Gyakie said waking up every morning to see her VGMA plaque makes her feel that she’s making progress in her music career.



“Getting nominated for awards and receiving awards makes me feel that waking up to see the plaque in my room makes me remember that the work I’m doing is making progress so I ought to continue with it,” she revealed.



Talking about the impact of winning the VGMA on her brand, the ‘Flip The Music’ signed act stated that the awards help your songs to reach out to those who have never heard of you and it’s commendable.



Gyakie responded, “You get people who have never heard of you to hear of you and besides the awards given to the artistes also make the artiste realize that the work you are doing is worth it so you’re being commended for that.”