Waakye’s one week celebration to be held on August 26 - Diabolo man

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

Veteran actor, Bob Smith Jnr popularly known as Diaboloman has confirmed date for Waakye’s one week celebration.



Speaking to renowned presenter, Agyemang Prempeh, on Power Entertainment on Power979fm and TV XYZ, Diabolo revealed that the one-week celebration will be held on 26th August, 2022 at the Accra Tourism Information Centre.



‘The family have other funerals to take care of which is why they chose 26th August...Location is Accra Tourism Information Centre opposite Afrikiko’, he said.



Waakye is said to have died between 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm of Tuesday, August 2 in the afternoon after being rushed to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra the previous night.



Even before he was admitted to the hospital, Waakye is reported to have battled for his life as efforts to secure a bed for him in some health facilities in the capital proved futile.



Nevertheless, Grace Omaboe, also known as Maame Dokono, disclosed that Waakye was taken to Ridge Hospital but due to the lack of hospital beds, he was moved to the 37 Military Hospital.



The actor, popularly known as ‘Waakye’, has featured in many prominent movies in the Ghanaian space.



In October 2020, the actor confirmed rumors of his illness but added that God has healed him.