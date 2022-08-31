WMAs 2022: Ewuraba Eesi wins Best Gospel Song of the Year award with 'The Grace' featuring Nero X

Entertainment of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Source: Boga Ali Hashim, Contributor

Revered and Well celebrated Ghanaian Gospel musician, composer, songwriter, and performer Angela Esi Saki-Kordah widely known by her stage name as Ewuraba Eesi has been awarded the 'Best Gospel Song of the Year' at this year's 610 Music Western Music Awards 2022.



This is the singer's second comeback to the WMAs and she made history.



The category was filled with notable musicians making the category a keenly contested one.



The 'Gospel Shatta' as affectionately known emerged as the winner with her hit song 'the Grace' featuring renowned Ghanaian musician Nero X.



The song which was released alongside a captivating video will draw you closer to God upon giving a listening ear.



The Grace is undoubtedly one of the well-produced gospel songs for the year under review. In terms of producing quality music videos, just like the official video for this song, Ewuraba Eesi, and Nero X did not fail to sweep us off our feet with the aesthetic performance, scenery, and choreography in 'The Grace'.



With over 25k views on YouTube 'The Grace' has impacted lives and circumstances and still counting beyond measures. It has also on other digital platforms received a greater number of streams after its release a few months ago.



The video was directed by famous video director, Tyron Phlims and the song was produced by multiple award-winning producer JakeBeatz.



The 2022 Western Music Awards which has over the years awarded artists and their hard work came off on Saturday, August 20 at the Best Plus Atlantic Hotel in Takoradi.



The event witnessed spectacular performances from several music greats.



Meanwhile, Mr. Bright Ameyaw (the executive producer cum her husband) who received the award on behalf of the singer thanked God, the media, team Ewuraba Eesi, her royals, colleagues and fans, bloggers, promoters, and the entire management for contributing to this win.



In addition, Ewuraba Eesi's rising success has transcended boundaries. She has carved out an enviable niche for herself as one of the few Gospel artistes promoting and projecting Ghanaian gospel music across the globe.



She is famously known for songs such, as Gyinapintsin, Aseda, Perfect love, Afehyiapa, Do a dance for Jesus, Gina la Yesu, The Grace, et al.