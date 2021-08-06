Voting for nominees of Kab-Fam Ghana Music Awards UK open

Entertainment of Friday, 6 August 2021

Source: Attractive Mustapha, Contributor

Voting for nominees of Kab-Fam Ghana Music Awards UK is currently opened and ongoing for all categories of the awards.



On 23rd July 2021, organizers of the awards officially released nominees for the 2021 Kab-Fam Ghana Music Awards UK in a well-attended event held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.



Fans of artists and music lovers have since been given the opportunity from the day of release of nominees to August 30th, 2021 to vote through the main website www.gmauk.co.uk and the Awards Scheme’s App.



The main awards scheme is scheduled to be officially held on 9th October 2021 in the United Kingdom.



Below are the full details on how to vote.



To vote, go to www.gmauk.co.uk/nominees and follow the steps in the post above.



Also, download the Ghana Music Awards UK App from App Store or Google Play Store and vote. Vote and pay with MoMo, Visa, MasterCard, or PayPal.



Ghs0.50p/GBP0.99 per vote. You have FREE one (1) vote for all categories. Charges apply for extra votes.



Vote as many times as you like.



#kgmauk #inspiredbymusic