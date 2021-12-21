Vote for ‘macho man MPs’ moving forward - Afia Schwarzenegger to Ghanaians

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Controversial Ghanaian comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, has stated that Ghanaians should look out for men with well-built physique when considering a parliamentary candidate



According to her, with the trend of MPs engaging in constant fights in parliament, one of the requirements for voting for an MP should be good stamina and strength.



One can recall that some Members of Parliament on Monday night traded blows following a disagreement during voting on the government’s E-levy bill.



Excerpts of the lawmakers assaulting each other on the floor of parliament made their way to social media.



Several individuals including Nana Aba Anamoah have registered their displeasure on the misconduct of the MPs.



But in a new development, Afia Schwarzenegger in what appears to be a piece of advice to electorates said;



“Now in Ghana, when you want to vote for your MP, look out for his physique and check whether he has huge muscles or not. Did you see what happened in parliament? Just look at how the Accra regional minister was scaring people away with his body. He did not put in much effort. He just flew them away just like that. Vote for MPs with macho,” she stated in a video shared on her Instagram page.



Watch the video below



