Vogue editor Edward Enninful set to marry longtime boyfriend

Entertainment of Monday, 7 February 2022

Enninful turns 50 years on February 22



Vogue editor to marry longtime boyfriend



Edward Enninful, first Black British Vogue editor



Ghanaian magazine chief, Edward Enninful is set to wed his fiancé, film-maker Alec Maxwell on the occasion of his 50th birthday, this is according to Daily Mail UK.



The Vogue editor and his partner are expected to host some 300 guests at the stately home in Wiltshire.



The star-dubbed ceremony according to sources will have in attendance the likes of David and Victoria Beckham, Donatella Versace, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Moss and many more.



A Daily Mail source hinted that the upcoming union will be crowned as the wedding of the year.



Edward Kobina Enninful who traces his roots to Ghana is from Enyan Denkyira, Central Region.



He moved to Ladbroke Grove, London in his teens with his parents and siblings.



Young Enninful was appointed as a fashion director of British fashion magazine i-D at the age of 18.



In August 2017, he was named the first Black editor of British Vogue, a position he holds to date.



