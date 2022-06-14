Vivian Jill details how the death of her baby daddy affected her

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Vivian Jill says her son reminds her of her first love



Actress recalls romantic affair with Harry, now deceased



Vivian talks about hardship after her lover's accident



Actress Vivian Jill Lawrence has disclosed that the demise of her first lover, Harry Prempeh, who fathered her first child, Clinton Prempeh, greatly affected the family.



Although she sacrificed her youthful days to care for her bedridden lover, she couldn't make up for his absence after his death.



According to her, Clinton who is now a musician (Libuski) wished his father was still alive continues to pay tribute to him on Father's Day. Years have gone by but Vivian continues to cherish the memory of her first love, Harry. Her son is the photocopy of his father who couldn't live long enough to see him grow.



"Harry's death has affected us, especially his son. He is mostly hit on Father's Day, he doesn't take it easy up to date. In fact, my son took after his father. He looks just like him right from how he walks to his legs. When I fight with him, I always tease him about having his father's ugly legs," said the actress on Aggressive Show with Kwaku Manu.



Harry met and fell in love with Jill and had a son with her during her teenage. Unfortunately, their love story was affected after Harry was involved in a car accident that left him bedridden until he passed on.



"I remember when I went to South Africa with the help of my brother. I wanted to return to Ghana but Harry encouraged me to stay and work. He requested that I buy him a huge gold chain. I worked hard and was able to achieve the gold chain. He always wore it with pride and all of his made fun of him. I spent almost 4 years in South Africa before coming to Ghana," she disclosed.



