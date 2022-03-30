Visit hospitals and police stations for a reality check - Sarkodie preaches

Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Rapper Sarkodie has admonished his followers to sometimes pay a visit to either a hospital or a police station (prison) to understand the condition of patients and inmates.



This, he believes, will help one understand and appreciate the true meaning of life and the privilege to live freely and in good health.



In a tweet dated March 30, the award-winning musician wrote: "I think once in a while you should drive to the hospital and the police station just to give you a reality check."



Life is a struggle for persons who find themselves in prisons across the country due to the myriad of challenges they face right from overcrowding to poor feeding.



As the saying goes, good health is good wealth, one can only be thankful for life and the strength to go about their business without any form of hindrance in the body.



Reacting to the rapper's tweet, a handler @officialsilasMD hammered the plight of patients at the hospital both rich and poor.



He wrote: "Thank you @sarkodie. Especially the hospital. The hospital environment will humble you."



Another handler @Kwekuevans7 sharing his recent experience wrote: "True oo I go the emergency ward last week e no be small oo."



