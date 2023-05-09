You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 05 09Article 1763306

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Disclaimer

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Virgins have become scarce so we’ve modified dipo rites – Mothers

« Prev

Next »

Comments (3)

Listen to Article

File photo File photo

Due to a scarcity of virgins, mothers in charge of Dipo (puberty rites) at Dodowa in the Shai Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region have been obliged to allow non-virgins to participate in the rites.

According to the mothers, it is getting increasingly difficult to find virgin adolescent girls.

As a result, the age-old practice has been adjusted to accommodate non-virgins.

Girls who have had abortions, given birth, or carried pregnancies, on the other hand, are still barred from participating in the rites.

According to them, many females were now sexually active, leaving them with little alternative but to allow “non-virgins” to participate in the rites.

According to a publication by the Mirror newspaper, the decision to allow non-virgins to participate will attract more adolescent girls to the rites which in the past were to usher only virgin girls between the ages of 10 and 15 into puberty or womanhood.

The leader of the “mothers, Awunye Ashiakie, who has been involved in Dipo rites for the past 60 years, said she started assisting older women when she was 20 years old.

She explained that although she prepared over 100 girls for the puberty rites each year, the number was still small as compared to the past.

Comments:
This article has 3 comment(s), give your comment

Newsleading news icon

Dr Kwabena Duffour, Solomon Nkansah, Fritz Baffour and Koku Anyidoho

NDC primaries: Meet the 5 NDC gurus in Duffour's inner circle

Sportsleading sports icon

Thomas Partey

Gary Neville praises Arteta's decision to bench Partey in Arsenal's win at Newcastle

Businessleading business icon

VP Bawumia and Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Digitalisation: Bawumia taking Ursula's shine - Hopeson Adorye

Africaleading africa news icon

Screengrab from the Pararan Mock News

Nigerian comedian mocks absence of Nigerian kings at Charles III's coronation

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Alan Kyerematen (left) shaking hands with Mahamudu Bawumia (right)

The fallacy of ‘it is my turn’ in NPP presidential primaries: Why Dr. Bawumia is the rightful candidate