Virgil would forever live because his legacy will remain relevant – Kwesi Arthur

Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Source: yfmghana.com

After the tragic loss of the Ghanaian designer and CEO of Off-White fashion Virgil Abloh, many celebrities have taken to their social media pages to express their condolences to the family of the designer.



Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur was not left out in the conversation as he has expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased designer in an interview on Y 107.9 FM with Kojo Manuel during the ‘Dryve of your Lyfe’ show.



The rapper described Virgil Abloh as an individual who was promoting the African culture and was promoting it in an exceptional manner. He added that Virgil would forever live because his legacy will remain relevant.



“He is a very prominent person we just lost, he was doing so much for our culture as Africans and being a Ghanaian to be in that position he was doing good. I will say Rest In Peace Virgil, he will live forever,” he said.



Asked if he had any personal interactions with Virgil, Kwesi Arthur mentioned that he had never had a personal interaction with the designer but owned some apparel that was designed by Virgil Abloh.



“I haven’t had a personal interaction with him, but I have trainers he made so that’s a form of interaction,” he added.



Virgil Abloh was an American fashion designer and entrepreneur. He was the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection from 2018 until his untimely death. Abloh was also the chief executive officer of the Milan-based label Off-White, a fashion house he founded in 2012.



He died on November 29, 2021, from a rare and aggressive cancer cardiac angiosarcoma, he was diagnosed off in 2019.