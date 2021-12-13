Virgil finally laid to rest in Chicago

Entertainment of Monday, 13 December 2021

Virgil’s funeral held in Chicago



Edwina Abloh reads tribute at Virgils funeral



Kim, Kanye, Drake, Rihanna and more pay their final respects to Virgil





Late Ghanaian-American fashion designer, Virgil Abloh, has been laid to rest in his birth town Chicago, on Monday, December 7, 2021.



The fashion designer died on November 28 after battling a rare, aggressive form of cancer that he had been dealing with for over two years.



Sohh.com reports the funeral of the fashion icon was held at the Museum Of Contemporary Art Chicago and was attended by music and fashion names like Kid Cudi, Kim and Kanye West, Drake, Tyler the Creator, Rihanna, Kylie Jenner and Frank Ocean.



During the service, Virgil’s sister, Edwina Abloh shared a heartfelt speech about her brother's influence and how much he will be missed.



“Virgil inspired multitudes to never relent and be the best version of themselves. My brother was daring, endearing and courageous, his charisma and more resonated love and kindness to all. He pursued his passion with due diligence until the very end” she shared in her tribute.



In a video sighted on Twitter by a user called FahionDemiks, Tyler Gregory Okonma, better known as Tyler the Creator, an American rapper and record producer cried uncontrollably while reading his speech.



Abloh’s death came as a surprise to many in Ghana and abroad.



The icon supported many creatives and always paid tribute to Ghana in many of his fashion shows committed to advancing the country and helping the little way he could.



