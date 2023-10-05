Viral ‘Cobra song’ connects with Alan’s resignation, Ken Agyapong’s NPP 'expose' – Fredyma

Entertainment of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Renowned music producer cum sound engineer, Fred Kyei Mensah popularly known as Fredyma, has identified the link between the viral ‘Cobra’ song and some happenings in the country in recent times.



Sharing his thoughts in a Facebook post, Fredyma, who doubles as the producer of the said gospel song, established that it connects with Alan Kyeremanten’s resignation from the NPP and Kennedy Agyapong’s utterances against his party, among others.



Fredyma said although the vocals on the song weren’t at their best, it has been widely accepted due to its relatability.



“I think, the song resonated and connected to Alan's resignation and his formation of his Movement for Change and Kennedy Agyepong's unpleasant and unprintable insults on his party so, a lot of social media freaks, used it to troll them. Though vocally, she wasn't the best, we tried to create a chorus with good harmonies, great instrumentation, and a good mix to compliment her vocals.



“Indeed, "nipa bi y3 cobra" paa. You will be on a show with someone busily discussing issues, and the next available minute, he/she turns into a cobra and bite you. The "cobras" are everywhere in our lives! The church, workplace, marriage, friendship and businesses. Suro nipa bi nom. Fear human beings,” he expressed.





He made these statements while explaining the real story behind the viral ‘Cobra’ song.



“Creativity has no boundaries and once it falls under the music domain, anything at all can happen. Remember Patapaa's one corner.



"Somewhere last year, my colleague in the music production business, Flash Da Sikk Beatz, introduced this lady, Obaapa Gladys to me that, she has very interesting lyrics about the behavioral patterns of human nature and likened it to a Cobra. I listened to it and within some few minutes, we created a rhythm for her,” he added



Meanwhile, the song continues to enjoy lots of attention with the word, “Cobra” becoming quite useful on social media.



Cobra has since topped Twitter trends, with scores of celebrities including Medikal, and Shatta Wale, grooving to it.



