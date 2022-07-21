Violence is not peculiar to gender – Man reveals

LifeStyle of Thursday, 21 July 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Transformational Coach and Trainer, Scofray Nana Yaw Yeboah, has emphatically stated that violence is not exclusive to only women as it has been made known to everyone.



According to him, the way some men are simply violent is the same way some women are equally violent, but the only difference is in which form it comes.



In an exclusive interview with Nana Yaw Odame on ETV Ghana’s Men’s Lounge, he said, “Somebody’s will not be physical and the most damaging violence against a man is psychological and emotional. This shreds men apart.”



He explained that what men have been made to believe these past few years that women get abused more than men is a lie. He noted that the only issue stopping the men going through this to come out and speak like women is the fear of being mocked and judged.



“That is how come there are more men alcoholics than women because they are unable to talk about it so they’ll continue to abuse substances to deal with the issue,” he noted.



He posited anger is a regular phenomenon and not peculiar to any gender.



“The only difference is that it is occurring in certain dimensions that we are afraid of and decide not to talk about it. But it doesn’t mean it’s not happening,” he disclosed.